Avis Osborn Livingston, 99, departed this life on Sunday October 30, 2022.
Avis was born on May 28, 1923, on a farm in Andrew County, Missouri. She was the daughter of Earl and Neta Osborn. She graduated from Savannah High School in 1941 and continued her education at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, graduating in 1945 with a degree in business education. She was a member of Chi Omega and Pi Omega Pi sororities.
Avis began her career as secretary to the President of Mary Hardin Baylor College in Belton, Texas, after which she was employed as secretary to the architectural firm of Guy A. Carlander in Amarillo, Texas. In 1952 she was employed as the Branch Secretary for Motors Holding Division of General Motors Corporation in St. Louis and retired from that company after 30 years of service.
On September 1, 1953, she married James D. Livingston. She and Jim lived in St. Louis forty-one years before returning to St. Joseph. He preceded her in death in 2014.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Neta Osborn, and her brother John Richard Osborn.
Avis was a member of Grace Calvary Chapel where she was active in the Movers & Shakers and the Intercessory Prayer Group.
Survivors include sister-in-law Jo Ann Osborn, nephew John Randall Osborn (Toni), great nephew and niece Joel and Jessica Osborn and a host of friends. Special thanks to Freudenthal Hospice and to friend and caregiver Carol Scholtz.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Thursday November 3, 2022 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment Savannah Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Grace Calvary Chapel.