Barbara Ann (Corless) Gregory, 87, of Agency, Missouri, went to be with the Lord on February 14, Valentine’s Day, 2022, at a local hospital. She was born February 6, 1935, in Saint Joseph, to Matthew and Lorene (Rogers) Corless. Barbara attended Saint Patrick School and the Convent of the Sacred Heart. She then attended business school and worked in the payroll department at Westab.
Barbara married Joseph L. Gregory on September 5, 1955. She was raised a city girl but embraced the challenge of moving to the country with the love of her life. They made their home on the family farm, first near Gower, then near Agency. Together they raised seven children in their sixty-six years of marriage. She spent her life in sacrificial service to her family and local Christian ministries including the Valley Community Center Food Kitchen and St. Joseph Christian School.
Barbara enjoyed going on trips and spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren. These were some of her most precious times and fond memories. She enjoyed fellowship and Bible study with her group of friends that met every Friday. She loved to read and tend to her flowers.
Barbara was preceded in death by: her parents; sisters, Jean Curtin (Norman), Ruth Jacobs (John), and Doris Corless; daughter-in-law, Katy Gregory; son-in-law, Rick Rhoads; and sister-in-law, Sr. Evelyn Gregory, O.S.B.
Survivors include: husband, Joseph Gregory of the home; seven children: Michael Gregory, Theresa Forgy (Dan), David Gregory (Nancy), Mary Carter (Bill), Patrick Gregory, Karen Rhoads, and Christine Chapman (Dan); nineteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Sr. Elaine Gregory, O.S.B., Jean (Greub) Mazur, Rita Hulsing (Irvin), Janet Trompeter, Dorothea Bauer (Vernon); brothers-in-law, Jerry Gregory (Gail), Hubert Gregory (Bonnie), Msgr. Robert Gregory, and John Gregory; and many nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors.
Funeral services will be held at Grace Calvary Chapel, 5103 South 50th Street, on Saturday, February 19, at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Easton, Missouri.
Family and friends will gather from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 18, at Meierhoffer Funeral Home for the visitation.
Flowers are welcome. The family suggests contributions be made to St. Joseph Christian School.
