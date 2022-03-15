Cameron, Missouri- Barbara Ann Korneman, 78, of Cameron, passed away March 10, 2022.
Barbara was born on May 9,1943 in Milan, Missouri to William “Possum” and Noralie (Harman) Neal.
She was a graduate of Cameron High School.
On May 23, 1975, Barbara married Larry Korneman. He precedes her in death.
Barbara worked at Stride Rite for several years, later working as a dispatcher for the Cameron Police Department and Cameron Regional Medical Center until retiring.
She loved her family. Her greatest joy was being with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed trips to Branson, Worlds of Fun, and shopping. Barbara was very proud of being a member of TOPS for over 40 years.
She is also predeceased by her parents, William “Possum” and Noralie Neal; son, Larry E. Korneman; 3 brothers, Doyle Neal, Billy J. Neal, and Jim Neal; 2 sisters, Wilma Smith and Betty Gibson; and 2 great-grandsons, Dakota Gilreath and Jarod Pullen.
Survivors: 3 children, Randy (Annette) Gibson, Robin Pullen, both of Maysville, and Julie (Joey) Moore, Houston, Missouri; 13 grandchildren, Shanna (Daniel) Clark, Bruce (Emily) Gibson, Josh (Carlee) Gibson, Jonna (Glen) Riley, Jennifer (Lee) Pickard, Jenny Spauldin, Jessica Spauldin, Josi Spauldin, CJ Moore, Chris Moore, Terry Wolfe, Stephanie Crocker, and Cody Korneman; 23 great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Hunter, Ashlyn, Zavier, Zayden, Zane, Zarrick, Remington, Henry, Athena, Ean, Preston, Colten, Jonathan, Ellie, Brentley, Averie, Mason, Kinsley, Montgomery, Lane, Peyton Lou, and Millie Jean.
Services: 1:00 PM, Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at the Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, MO.
Visitation: 6-8 PM, Tuesday evening, March 15, 2022
Burial in Graceland Memorial Cemetery.
The family asks memorials be given to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.