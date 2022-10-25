Barbara Lundberg, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
She was born December 12, 1951 to Matt and Teresa (Konopka) Domanski in Accrington, Lancashire England.
Barbara married Richard Lundberg on March 2, 1984. They were married thirty years before his death in 2014.
She was a present member of the East Side Lion’s Club, and a volunteer for hospice.
She was preceded in death by her husband, and her parents.
Survivors include sister, Holli Head (Dennis): sister-in-law, Donna Blankfield (Leo); stepdaughters, Debbie Gass (Doug), Denise Campbell; Stepson, Paul Lundberg (Jennifer); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Special thanks to grandson and care giver, Zachary Campbell.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the East Side Lions Club.