Barbara O’Dell
1954-2023
Barbara O’Dell, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023.
She was born March 27, 1954 in St. Joseph to Orville and Pauline (Andrew) Belcher.
She married Brad O’Dell.
Barbara was the glue of the family and a dedicated nurse, mom, grandma, and friend. Known for her sense of humor and giggle, she also had a kind heart and extended love and care to everyone.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Larry Belcher.
Survivors include children, Stephanie Neal (Dennis) and Brett O’Dell (Amanda); three grandchildren, Paola, Erica and Jay Rangel; great-grandson on the way, Ben Sipes; brother, Leon Andrew; former husband, Brad O’Dell; beloved granddogs and great-grandcat.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial contributions to the American Heart Association or the March of Dimes. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.