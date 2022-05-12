Barbara Ruth O'Dell 79, of St Joseph, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022 at her home. She was born November 8, 1942 in St. Joseph, daughter of Eva and Homer Dunlap. She married John O'Dell on November 18, 1961 in Excelsior Springs, MO. Barbara had worked at Mead Products, Katz's, and Wal-Mart Stores. She loved working in her garden, crafting, and cooking, especially baking cookies with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed her camping trips with family. She was a member of Harvest Baptist Church, and also a former Boy Scout Den Mother. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Mary, Edward, Homer Jr, and an infant. Survivors include: husband of 60 years, John O'Dell of the home, sons, Rodney (Karen) O'Dell and Johnnie (April Augustyn) O'Dell of St. Joseph, siblings, Rondal Dunlap of Kansas City, MO, Raymond (Mary) Dunlap of Playfair, MO, Charles Dunlap of Kansas City, MO, Robert (Grace) Dunlap of Playfair, MO, Kathryn Yeaman of Kingsville, MO, David Dunlap, and Ardella (Richard) Snyder of Independence, MO, grandchildren, Matthew (Megan) O'Dell, Amanda (Jason) Kennedy, and Elisabeth O'Dell, great-grandchildren, Alivia Kennedy, Anthony and Evelyn O'Dell, and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be 2:00 pm, Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Ashland Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Wounded Warrior's Association.
