Bernard A. Meyer, 90, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully in his home on August 5, 2022.
A Parish rosary will be recited at 4:00 PM, Sunday, August 7th, at Heaton~Bowman~Smith and Sidenfaden Chapel, followed by the family visitation until 6:00 PM.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 8th at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with Father Al Ebach C.PP.S Celebrating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Bernie was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to August Meyer and Agnes (Pieper) Meyer on August 3, 1932. The family would eventually settle in northwest Missouri. He attended school in Maryville where he excelled academically. Years later, he could still impress his grandchildren by reciting Shakespeare, poetry, and Latin prayers from memory. He married Katherine Donahue on July 12, 1954 at St. Mary’s Church in Maryville, Missouri. Bernie’s career would take them to several different locations throughout the Midwest but they eventually made their home in St. Joseph with their five children.
Bernie was a jack-of-all-trades and a lifelong learner. He never threw anything away and could often be found working to repair an object someone else might have discarded. He created beautiful wooden butterflies for his wife, clocks for his walls, and decorations for his porch. If he didn’t know something, he pulled out his manuals and books to research, later learning how to use the internet for the same purpose. He was a smart man with innate curiosity.
His intelligence and problem-solving skills made him a valuable employee. After starting his career at Farmland/Far-Mar-Co, he worked as an estimator for Lehr Construction and Rickel Grain, was Plant Superintendent at AGP, and finished his career with the State of Missouri as head of grain inspectors for the North Kansas City office. His mechanical knowledge, understanding of agriculture, and resourcefulness served him well throughout his career.
Gardening was a lifelong passion for Bernie. He was raised on a farm and loved growing and canning his own food. He grew everything from tomatoes and green beans to gooseberries and squash and enlisted help from many of his children and grandchildren to help harvest. Bernie grew grapes to make homemade wine, kept a yard full of plants and a porch full of flowers. He had a green thumb and loved being outdoors.
Bernie was a lifelong, devout Catholic and a parishioner at St. Francis Xavier for over sixty years. In addition to attending and serving at church, he and Katherine sent their children to the parish school at St. Francis where Katherine also worked in the lunchroom. God and family were the two most important things to Bernie, and he kept votive candles at home so that he could light them with a prayer to help family members get a new job, pass a test or get a good medical result. His faith was unshakable.
Bernie is preceded in death by his wife, Katherine, parents, August and Agnes, and siblings Joseph, Jerome, Raymond, Teresa and Edward.
Bernie is survived by his five children, Dan (Linda) Meyer of Kansas City, Geri (Dwain) Frink of Independence, Bernie (Jaime) Meyer of St. Joseph, Debra (Alvin) Strahm, of St. Joseph, and Crystal (Philip) Gaitan of Cibolo, Texas; sisters Mary, Agnes, Leona, Trudy, Helen, Lois, Donna, Julie and brother Gary; Bernie also leaves thirteen grandchildren: Monica, Amber, Danielle, Adam, Jennifer, Barbara, Bernie, Mary, Katie, Cathie, Chelsea, Craig, Andrew and Eva; twenty-eight great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Adam Meyer, Bernie Meyer, Dexter Seiter, Clint Spencer, Jarod Davis, and Chuck Rhein.
Memorials may be given to St. Francis Xavier Church of St. Joseph.
The family of Bernie wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hayvin Burton and the staff of Freudenthal Hospice for their wonderful care of our dad and grandpa.