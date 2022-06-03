Bernice Ann Frakes 85, of Strafford, Missouri, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022 at her home. She was born September 5, 1936 in Felicity, OH, daughter of the late Lena and Caleb "Walt" Feeback. She graduated from DeKalb High School, and married Ronald Frakes on April 24, 1957, he survives of the home. Bernice retired from AT&T formerly the SW Bell Company after more that 40 years of service as a Service Order Writer. She enjoyed sewing, crochet, quilting and knitting, cooking, and going to garage sales. She was a Catholic. Bernice was preceded in death by daughter, Robi Frakes, her parents, a brother, Kenneth Feeback, sisters, Helen Wochner, Regina Rodina, and Evelyn Rullman. Survivors include, husband, Ronald Frakes of the home, daughter, Rhonda (William) Davisson, Springfield, MO, sons, Randy (Susie) Frakes, Manila, AR, and Rodney (Suzanne) Frakes, Ozark, MO, 6 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.
Funeral services: 10:00 am, Friday, May 27, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Father Stephen Hansen officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Westlawn Cemetery, DeKalb, MO.