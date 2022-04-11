Bernice “Betty” Anderson, 81, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Born April 7, 1940, in Rosendale, Missouri. She moved to St. Joseph, Missouri when she was two. The daughter of David and Bernice (Young) Reece.
Betty graduated from Lafayette High School in 1958. She worked at Shroers Drug Store when she met and married Ronald D. Anderson on August 11, 1961. He survives of the home.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Gene Kepner, Robert L. Kepner, Harold M. Kepner; sister, Margaret June (Reece) Adams; sister-in-law, Barbara (Anderson) Hoyt; brothers-in-law, George Hoyt and Ronald Brown.
Survivors include children, Brenda Lee Williams (Joe), Ronald “Ronnie” Riley Anderson (Christy); 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Kepner Brown; numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Noyes Home for Children. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.