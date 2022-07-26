Bettie Lee Kline 90, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022 in a Saint Joseph, MO. She was born November 8, 1931 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Lucy and George Miller. She graduated from Benton high school, and worked over 16 years at the Bucket Shop as a cook. She enjoyed making quilts, sewing, traveling and fishing, but most especially spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of the St. James Altar Society and the St. James Catholic Church. Bettie was preceded in death by husband, Francis Kline, her parents, daughter, Victoria Schwope, brothers, Harold E. Miller, Robert Lee Miller, and Ervin D. Miller, sisters, Lucille McCombs, Minnie Eggleston, Shirley Cox, Ruth Miller, Laura Miller, and Wilma Jean Yount. Survivors include, son, Eddie (Linda) Kline, and daughter, Teresa (Larry) Claycomb both of St. Joseph, MO, son in law Kirk Schwope, 7 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, sister, Sandra Sue Cox, and sister in law, Irene Giannetta both of St. Joseph, MO, as well as numerous, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Horigan Chapel in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Fr. Joseph Totton officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested, in lieu of flowers, to Alzheimer's Association or to St. James Catholic Church. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.