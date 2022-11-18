Betty Benge, 71, of St. Joseph, passed away, November 14, 2022. Betty was born December 10, 1950 in Civil Bend, MO, to Robert and Emma (Dunn) King.
She worked as a CNA for a number of years.
She married Steve Benge in Aurora, IL on May 24, 1972, and he preceded her in death on July 3, 2006. Also preceding her in death were her parents, a brother Ronald, son Charles, and nephew Byron.
Survivors include her children: Richie (Shelly), Conni, Alyssa (Brandon), Angela (Dale); her two cats Gracie and Suzie; grandchildren: Dylan (Molly), Jacob (Grizel), Christian, Sandra, Jadyn, Lillian, Aiden, Cassie, Brian, Ashley, Lacey, Josh; several great-grandchildren; siblings: Wayne (Joy), Jerry, Jim (Cindy) Steven (Janelle), Debbie, Carol, Marilyn; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She enjoyed wrestling, soap operas, bull riding and spending time with her friend Glenda, her family and her cats.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the funeral home.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 16, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the funeral home.
Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Dockery Park in Gallatin, MO