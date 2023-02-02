Betty Fueston
1951-2023
Betty Fueston, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023.
She was born March 4, 1951 in St. Joseph to Harold and Lillian (Daniels) Spencer.
Betty married Steven Fueston on December 19, 1975. He survives of the home.
She was the first fully commissioned and armed female deputy sheriff for Buchanan County, then moved over to the St. Joseph Police Department, where she was an officer for 21 years and a detective for 10 years. She was a 31-year member of the FOP, and the first female officer to retire from the department.
A member of the ASPCA, Betty was an avid animal lover and worked for their rights. She also enjoyed gardening, day trips with Steve, and making personal, homemade gifts.
She was known for her wonderful sense of humor.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Donnie Spencer.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Steve; and her beloved dog, Jack.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.