Betty J. Jacobs, 84, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022.
She was born December 13, 1937, in St. Joseph, Missouri to Joseph and Frances (Murphy) Jacobs.
Betty married William D.L. Jacobs October 23, 1958. He preceded her in death.
She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Cathedral Church. She retired from Heartland Medical Center in 2006. Betty enjoyed collecting “Betty Boop” memorabilia and McDonalds Happy Meal toys. She loved spending time with her family and teasing her grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Vicky Shipp; parents; sisters, Ernestine Stuck, Marjorie Jacobs, Helen Medley; brothers, John, Charles, and Francis “Bunny” Jacobs.
She is survived by sons, Bill Jacobs (Kim), Garland Jacobs (Mark Lager), Marc Jacobs (Kirk Cannon); daughter, Terry Jo “TJ” Jacobs; grandchildren, Randi Budine (David), Danielle Byrne (Nathan), Darrell Jacobs (Nicki), Tim Shipp, Reh’taeh Jacobs; great-grandchildren, Trevor, Tobin, Jacob, Conor, Grant, Delanie, Callie, Dalton, Peyton, Avery, Parker, Elliana; sister-in-law, Julia Jacobs; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, St. Joseph Cathedral Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 5:30 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory where the family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Joseph Cathedral School. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.