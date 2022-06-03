Betty J. Murphy, 90, of Graham, MO, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at home, with family at her side.
Betty was born on April 14, 1932, in Guilford, MO, to Ralph and Berniece (Cain) McGeorge. They preceded her in death. She had lived most of her life in Guilford, also in Barnard, then Hopkins, then Maryville, and most recently in Graham, MO.
She was also preceded by her husband in 2007, her 2nd son Larry, her 1st daughter, Kathy Lynn Murphy, her 3rd daughter, Beverly Ann Taylor, and her 7 siblings, Lloyd McGeorge, Billy Jo McGeorge, Hazel Clements, Alice Kennedy, Patty Peterson, Irene Greene, and Kenneth McGeorge.
Betty was a former member of the Guilford Christian Church. She had worked at the Cap Factory in Stanberry, MO, the Lingerie Factory in Bedford, at Union Carbide in Maryville, and the Beverly Living Center, Maryville.
She married Billy Lee Murphy on May 6, 1948, in Maryville, he passed away on March 14, 2007.
Her survivors include her children, Linda Latta, Maryville, Dennis Murphy, Maitland, MO, Gary (Brenda) Murphy, Graham, MO, Vicky Pistole, Graham, MO, Marsha (Galen) Gregory, Guilford, MO, Kelly Dougherty, Maitland, and Shelley Bix (Garry Embley) Edwards, KS, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services and burial will be at 11:30 AM, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Mosaic Hospice, Maryville, MO.