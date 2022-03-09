 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 5 to 7 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Betty Jean Bottorff, 93

  • Updated
  • 0
Betty Jean Bottorff

Betty Jean Bottorff 93, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022 in a Saint Joseph health care center. She was born December 4, 1928 in Faucett, Missouri, daughter of the late Cora & Roy Kasslehute. She attended Lafayette High School, and she was a homemaker. She loved to play cards, bingo, and was a champion at Wii bowling. She also enjoyed going to the casino, and being on her own and in her own apartment. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Bottorff, her parents, a son, Kurt Bottorff, a brother, Junior Kasslehute, and sisters, Dolly Davidson and Rosemary Seever. She is survived by daughter, Kenetha (David) Weidmaier, St Joseph, MO, grandchildren: Laura (Dustin) Silvey, Jeff (Jennifer) Weidmaier, Tyson (Jodi) Bottorff, Reid Bottorff, Bryce Bottorff, and Rhiannon Bottorff, 7 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In Lieu of flowers, the family request Memorials to the Friends of the Animal Shelter. Memorial services 10:00 am Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Horigan Chapel, Mt. Olivet Cemetery. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Tags

Recommended for you