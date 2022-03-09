Betty Jean Bottorff 93, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022 in a Saint Joseph health care center. She was born December 4, 1928 in Faucett, Missouri, daughter of the late Cora & Roy Kasslehute. She attended Lafayette High School, and she was a homemaker. She loved to play cards, bingo, and was a champion at Wii bowling. She also enjoyed going to the casino, and being on her own and in her own apartment. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Bottorff, her parents, a son, Kurt Bottorff, a brother, Junior Kasslehute, and sisters, Dolly Davidson and Rosemary Seever. She is survived by daughter, Kenetha (David) Weidmaier, St Joseph, MO, grandchildren: Laura (Dustin) Silvey, Jeff (Jennifer) Weidmaier, Tyson (Jodi) Bottorff, Reid Bottorff, Bryce Bottorff, and Rhiannon Bottorff, 7 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In Lieu of flowers, the family request Memorials to the Friends of the Animal Shelter. Memorial services 10:00 am Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Horigan Chapel, Mt. Olivet Cemetery. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
