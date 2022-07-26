Betty Jean Reed 78, of Elwood, Kansas, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022 at her home. She was born July 10, 1943 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Mildred and Joseph Travis. Betty married Wesley Reed on March 11, 1988, and he survives of the home.
Betty was a warm caring and strong woman with a big heart, who was loved by everybody that knew her. She started the mornings out with a little coffee and a lot of Jesus. She loved attending church at the Family Worship Center, singing and praising her Lord and Savior. Betty also enjoyed singing with her group at the nursing home on Saturday afternoons. She was very strong on faith and trust in Jesus. Betty cleaned houses and offices for over 30 years, and also at the Benton Club. After retiring she devoted her time to selling cookbooks for several church's and schools. She did not want anything in return. She also enjoyed handing out poems to people, and trying to keep her husband straight.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, step fathers, Fred Reinschmidt and Earl Sands. Survivors include: husband, Wesley Reed of the home, four daughters; Deborah (Rich) Lovelady-Wall, Rosendale, MO, Rose Lovelady, Houston, TX, Rachel and Lorreta Lovelady of St. Joseph, MO. Siblings: Charles Travis, Kansas City, KS, Emma (Terry) Durfee and Freda Reinschmidt of St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren, Kelsey, Tiffany & Shelby, great grandsons, Timmy & Asher, very special friend, Betty White, the apple of her eye, Sara Lee, her spoiled black poodle, and grand dogs, Annie, Max & Bella.
Funeral services and public livestream: 10:00 am, Monday, June 13, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Douglas Cline officiating. The family will receive friends from 3-5:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Family Worship Center. Online condolence, obituary and service livestream at www.ruppfuneral.com.