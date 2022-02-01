 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Betty Jo Thomas, 92

  • Updated
  • 0
Betty Jo Thomas

Betty Jo Thomas, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

On December 12, 1929, she was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to William and Alberta (Greer) Boyd.

She graduated from Benton High School and Southwest Baptist College.

Betty married Harold Alexander Thomas on May 21, 1950.

She was an avid reader and a member of Copeland Baptist Church.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Ken Boyd; granddaughter, Jennifer Rardon.

She is survived by her children, Steve Thomas (Jacqui), Sheryl Duncan (Jim); grandchildren, Amanda Thomas, Cassie Northup (Ryan), Janet Weller (Phillip), Joseph Duncan, Julie Duncan; great-grandchildren, Mercedes, Jaime, Xander, Mac, Mayz, Andrew, Sharon, Alexander, Christopher, Hazel, Gemma, Autymne; great-great grandchild, Jacson; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Farewell Services 1:30 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 12:00 Noon to 1:30 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Tags

Recommended for you