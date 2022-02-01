Betty Jo Thomas, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
On December 12, 1929, she was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to William and Alberta (Greer) Boyd.
She graduated from Benton High School and Southwest Baptist College.
Betty married Harold Alexander Thomas on May 21, 1950.
She was an avid reader and a member of Copeland Baptist Church.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Ken Boyd; granddaughter, Jennifer Rardon.
She is survived by her children, Steve Thomas (Jacqui), Sheryl Duncan (Jim); grandchildren, Amanda Thomas, Cassie Northup (Ryan), Janet Weller (Phillip), Joseph Duncan, Julie Duncan; great-grandchildren, Mercedes, Jaime, Xander, Mac, Mayz, Andrew, Sharon, Alexander, Christopher, Hazel, Gemma, Autymne; great-great grandchild, Jacson; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Farewell Services 1:30 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 12:00 Noon to 1:30 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.