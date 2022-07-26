Betty Joan McVinua, 83

Betty Joan McVinua was born May 22, 1939, to Glen and Gretta Robbins in Storm Lake, IA. She passed away surrounded by her family on July 20th, 2022, at Oak Pointe Assisted Living in Maryville, MO at the age of 83.
She graduated in 1957 from Storm Lake High school in Storm Lake, Iowa. After graduation she worked at Petersen Motors in Storm Lake until after her marriage.
Betty married Richard Paul McVinua on November 22, 1959. To this union 2 children were born, Valeria and Corey.
Rich and Betty lived in Storm Lake, Le Mars, Lake City, and Audubon, IA. After the children were older, Betty worked part-time at a variety of jobs; Searls Chervrolet, Chambers Pharmacy, Medicap Pharmacy, Christiansen Motors, Audubon Super Valu, and Food Pride where she retired in 2003.
After the passing of Rich in 2001 she enjoyed her retirement going on many bus trips around the country and made many trips to Branson, MO.
She really enjoyed seeing shows, especially the Haygoods. She was an Elvis fan and would tell you that any movie that Tom Cruise was in was a good one. If the Iowa Hawkeyes or Iowa State Cyclones were playing you knew not to interrupt her. She loved watching them and was a forever fan.
She didn't know a stranger and was a good friend to many. She enjoyed having coffee with her group of friends in Audubon, IA. She was a member of the United Methodist Church since 1967 in Audubon, IA. She was active in Cub Scouts, Camp Fire girls, T.T.T's and various other committees.
In August of 2020 she moved to an Assisted Living in Maryville, MO to be closer to her surviving son, Corey McVinua and Daughter in Law, Shana where they were able to care for her. This is where she resided till her death.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Gretta Robbins, Husband Rich McVinua; and Daughter Valeria Frey, her sister Bev Isaacs and brother-in-law Dean, other in laws and relatives.
Survivors are Son, Corey McVinua, daughter in Law, Shana and her children Braden and Blake of Maryville, MO, Son in Law, Kevin Frey of New Hampton, IA, grandchildren: Josh Frey (Franny) of Waukee, IA, Andy Frey (Anora) of San Diego, CA, Emma Frey of Minneapolis, MN, Michael McVinua (Hannah) Kansas City, MO, Molly McVinua of Independence, MO, nieces: Dawn Williamson of Rockwell City, IA and Sue Birocci of Le Mars, IA.
Betty has been cremated under the care of Bram Funeral Home in Maryville, MO. Her wishes are being honored to be cremated and not have a service.
There will be a small private celebration of life at a later date where she will be joined with her husband, Rich.
Cards or memorials may be sent to 1706 South Munn Ave. Maryville, MO 64468