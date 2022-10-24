Betty June Blakely 77, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Mosaic Life Care. She was born February 9, 1945 in St. Joseph, daughter of Evelyn and David Cox. Betty raised Parrots for many years. She also enjoyed sewing. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, David J. Blakely, her longtime companion, George Hogan, her parents, brothers, David Cox and Dexter Cox, and sisters, Sudie Perman and Carol Archer. Survivors include: son, Eric Oliver of St. Joseph, sisters, Evelyn Muse and Shirley Simmons of St. Joseph, 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ms. Blakely has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.