Betty Lou Jennings, 85, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at a Savannah, MO health care facility. She was born December 31, 1936 in Stewartsville, MO, daughter of the late Audra and Virgil Sprague. She graduated from Central High School. She spent 61 years of marriage with her late husband Jimmie Jennings. Betty worked at JC Penney, and she was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church. She enjoyed her church, family and friends. Betty was a loving housewife, mom and grandmother. She was a member of Missouri Archeology Society and the Genealogy Society. Betty was preceded in death by husband, Jimmie E. Jennings in 2016, her parents, siblings, Billie Sprague, Raymond Sprague, Agnes Baker, and Maggie Hendricks. Survivors include: sons, Bob (Trina) Jennings of Savannah, MO and David (Vicky) Jennings of St. Joseph, sisters, Virginia Thompson of St. Joseph and Wilma Burris of McFall, MO, grandchildren, Justin Jennings, Jennifer Jennings, and Jesse Ashby.
Graveside Funeral Service and Interment will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Oak Grove Cemetery, Union Star, MO. Pastor David Mason officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to Oak Grove Cemetery.