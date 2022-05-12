Betty Lou Jones, 74

Betty Lou Jones passed away at her home in Saint Joseph, MO on April 27, 2022. Betty Lou was born June 21, 1947 in Fayette, MO to Henry and Nora (Bush) Jones. She graduated from Fayette High School in 1965 and Columbia College in 1987. She was a member of Saint Paul United Methodist Church in Fayette, MO.
Betty Lou worked for State Farm Insurance in Columbia, MO for over 20 years. After moving to Saint Joseph she worked for WalMart until retirement.
Her survivors include: brother William Henry Jones of Plattsburg, MO, sisters Nancy Jones and husband Donald of Fayette, MO and Ruth Ann Jones of Columbia, MO, nephews William Jones of Boonville, MO, Donald Jones and wife Cloress of Moberly, MO, niece Tracy L Jones of Columbia, MO, best friend Mrs. Joyce Kelly of Columbia, MO and numerous great nieces, great nephews and cousins.
Preceding Betty Lou in death were her parents, nephews Chief Petty Officer Robert James Jones and William Scott Jones, several aunts and uncles.
Graveside funeral services and interment 11:00 am Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Mt. Washington Cemetery, Plattsburg, MO. Under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary www.ruppfuneral.com