Betty Marie Tebow 79, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022 at her home in St. Joseph. She was born September 17, 1942 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Hazel & Harvey Myers. She graduated from Benton High School, class of 1960. She worked at Missouri Methodist Medical Center, and Heartland Regional Medical Center as a CNA, retiring after nearly 40 years of service. Betty spent her life taking care of people in the health care profession as well as her family. She enjoyed playing bingo and games, and she especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, as well as being outside with her grand babies. Betty was preceded in death by her parents: Brothers: Larry, Harvey Jr., Charles, Roger, Sheldon, and Billy Myers, Sisters: Sharron Kay Melton, Mona Davidson, and Ruth Myers. She is survived by four children: Kathy (Kenny) Cordonnier, Gary (Connie) Tebow, Pam Moran (David Stroud), and Amy Miller (Clinton Wolf), eleven grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren, Brothers; Robert (Delaine) Myers and Mike (Vicki) Myers, and Sisters: Ellen Creager and Bonnie (Paul) Chavez. The family will receive friends from 1-3:00 pm on Wednesday with a funeral service and public live stream starting at 3:00 PM Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated following the services under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. The Inurnment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery at a later date.
