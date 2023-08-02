Beulah M. Wilson
1930-2023
Beulah M. Wilson, 93, Mound City, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023.
She was born April 7, 1930 in Langdon, Missouri, to Walter and Wilma (Murry) Livengood.
Beulah married Samuel Dean Wilson on August 2, 1951. He preceded her in death on December 26, 1981.
Beulah, aka Grandma B and Aunt B, was outgoing and didn’t know a stranger. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and quilting. Baking was a big thing – everyone knew about her cookie jar in the kitchen. She loved to fish and play cards, and was a loyal supporter of the Mound City Panthers and St. Louis Cardinals.
She was a longtime member of the Mound City United Methodist Church.
Most of all, she loved being a mother and loved her husband dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel; parents; brothers, Melvin Livengood and Billy Livengood; sisters, Eva Jane Wilkes and Marlene Fitzgerald.
Survivors include three sons, Gregory Wilson (Susan), Clifton Wilson, and Robert Wilson (Theresa); five grandchildren, Brian Wilson, Justin Wilson (Susan), Samuel Wilson (Katie), Hayston Wilson (Katie), and Chandler Wilson (Morgan); eight great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Davis (Tom); sisters-in-law, Geannene Livengood and Dortheda Livengood; numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Mound City United Methodist Church. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. before the service. The family suggests memorial contributions to Mound City United Methodist Church or Mount Hope Cemetery, Mound City, Missouri. Online guest book and obituary at www.pettijohncrawford.com.