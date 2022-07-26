Beverly A. Ashby, 67, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Carriage Square Nursing Home.
She was born on April 23, 1955, the daughter of John and Genevieve Ashby in Folsomville, Indiana.
Beverly worked at several motels in St. Joseph, in housekeeping. She loved cats and dogs, feeding squirrels and tending to flowers. Beverly spent a lot of her spare time doing puzzles.
She leaves behind her two sisters, Nancy Ashby Kilgore of St. Joseph and Carol Ashby Kraeger of Decatur, Illinois; and brother, David Ashby.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John, Lester, Dennis and Billy; sisters, Mary and Dorothy.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.