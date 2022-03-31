Beverly Ann (Smith) Rivera, 85, of St. Joseph, MO passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the home of her daughter (Debra). Beverly was born July 17, 1936 in Parnell, MO to Earl and Ethel (Herndon) Smith. She graduated from Hopkins High School in 1954.
Beverly is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John J. Rivera; great-grandson, Simon Traster; sisters, Marceline Sauter and Alberta Smith; brothers, Robert and Ralland Smith.
Survivors include: daughters, Debra Brewer (Darrell), Paula Traster (Anthony Kunkel), and Wendy Arevalo, of St. Joseph; Patti Traster (Kevin Schmidt) of Lakeside, AZ; and sons, Scott Traster (Janet) and John Traster (Peggy Hahn) of St. Joseph. Other survivors include: her aunt, Helen Fare of Ravenwood, Mo; granddaughters, Crystal Stuck, Kelly Traster, Alex, Noah, and Bryn Arevalo; grandsons, Kip, Korey, and Kristopher Traster, Dustin Brewer, Casey and Jase Rivera, of St. Joseph, Joseph Arentz, LaCrosse, WI, and Raven Handsaker of NM and, numerous nieces and nephews and great-grandkids.
Our family would like to give special thanks to Debbie Traster for helping with the care of our mother.
Beverly was a member of American Red Cross, assisting with various relief efforts. As a member of Southside Progressive Association, she launched efforts to restore the presence of the American Flag on top of King Hill Lookout as well as maintaining flower beds around the flag pole.
Beverly worked various jobs, including the Methodist Hospital (OB Nurses Aide), Carnation Can and a realtor for Century 21. She enjoyed sewing and quilting. She made many dresses for missionaries to take to the Dominican Republic. She also enjoyed attending all of her grandchildren's sporting events.
Beverly will be cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the American Red Cross.