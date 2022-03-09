Beverly "Bev" Ann (Rhoades) Stephens, 77

Beverly "Bev" Ann (Rhoades) Stephens passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022.
Bev was born May 14, 1944 to Edgar and Laura (Parrish) Rhoades in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Bev attended Southeast High School and later worked as a dental assistant. She married Joseph Stephens September 6, 1964 in Kansas City, Missouri; together they had two sons, Jeff and Thad. Bev and Joe shared 58 loving years of laughter, sometimes at Joe's expense.
She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She loved Book Club, trips with the "Cow Girls", and all things with grandsons.
Bev is survived by husband, Joe Stephens of the home; sons, Jeff (Karen) Stephens of Raymore, MO and Thad Stephens of Kansas City, MO; grandsons, Adam, Jordan, and Daniel; brother, Roger (Nancy) Rhoades; seven nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Larry Rhoades; and nephew, Mike Rhoades.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, March 6, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Memorial Station at Memorial Park, 602 Maurer Parkway, Belton, Missouri 64012. Bev has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to Kidney for John Rhoades: https://gofund.me/54ac2dcc in Bev's memory.