Beverly Emmerich, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away quietly at home Monday, February 28, 2022, surrounded by family.
She was born September 11, 1939 in Des Moines, Iowa to Richard and Ida Bell (Baker) Dick.
She held a variety of jobs throughout life, from working at Mead Paper Co., to scrub nurse at Sisters Hospital, to head baker at Jerre Anne Cafeteria, where she worked for many years.
Beverly enjoyed watching Westerns and spending time with family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; two brothers; and beloved dogs, Chloe and Sammy.
She is survived by her children, Teresa Gilpin (Otto), Christine Hernandez, Michael Turner, and Ben Sharp; seven grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the ASPCA. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.