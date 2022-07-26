Beverly J. Gardner, 65, of Mound City, MO, and formerly of Clearmont and Maryville, passed away on June 4, 2022, at Tiffany Heights in Mound City.
Beverly was born in Maryville on July 20, 1956, to Eldon Harold and Vera Evelyn (Headrick) Williams. They preceded her in death.
Beverly was a former bus driver for Jarnik Buses, Inc. And had driven for the Maryville R-II School District.
Her son Troy M Gardner, of San Diego, CA survives.
She has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Graveside services and burial will be at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, MO.