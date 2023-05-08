Beverly J. Noland
1933-2023
Beverly J. Noland, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023.
She was born April 15, 1933 in St. Joseph to Harry and Doris (Robison) Frank.
Beverly married Robert Charles Noland on June 26, 1978. He preceded her in death on March 31, 2008.
She enjoyed puzzles, Mustangs games, going to the casino, attending her grandchildren’s activities, quality time with friends, and cheering on the Denver Broncos.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, Terry Younger; daughter-in-law, Teresa Younger; brother, Bill Clark; sisters, Patsy Clark and Barbara Thurman; and step-father, Eddie Clark.
Survivors include her daughters, Sharon Beckett, Valerie Gilreath and Lee Ann Blizzard (Tim); grandchildren, Heather Weitzel (Andy), Tiffany McMullan (Joe), Ashli Kerns (Lowell), Brent Younger (Megan), and Stacey Kelley (Brandon); great-grandchildren, Jacob Weitzel, Lauren Weitzel, Emma McMullan, Autumn McMullan, Dawson McMullan, Aislinn Chaney, and Huntyr Kelley; brother, David Clark (Michelle); numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Service 10:00 A.M. Friday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Visitation 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com.