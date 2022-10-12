Beverly Jean Lowry

Beverly Jean (Slocum) Lowry, 85, of St. Joseph died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at a local hospital.
She was born to Truman and Virginia Slocum on April 7, 1937, and they preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her spouse Donald K. Lowry recently, and a brother Wendell Slocum.
She is survived by her children, Billie Abernathy (Ron), Larry Lowry (Cogie), and Kelly Fifer (Tim); three sisters, Mary Link, Peg Jenkins, and Linda Jones; two brothers Mel and Duane Slocum. She leaves 9 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Beverly was retired from the Commerce Bank Trust Department. She enjoyed quilting, travel, and family.
No visitation or public service will be held. Family will have a private celebration of life at a later time as she wished to be cremated.
The family requests memorial donations be made to the American Heart Association.
Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.