Billie “Bill” R. Patton
1943-2023
Billie “Bill” Ray Patton, a loving husband, father, grandfather and devoted friend, passed away Friday, August 25, 2023, at his home after a short battle with cancer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Eula Patton.
Bill is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sharon; his son, Brett (Gena) of Columbia, Missouri; daughter, Debra (Dustin) Patrick of O’Fallon, Missouri; granddaughter, Taylor Patton of Kansas City, Missouri; grandson, Bennett Patton of Columbia, Missouri; sister, Marilyn (Frank) Power of St. Joseph, Missouri; nephew, Brad Power (Lori) of St. Joseph; many special friends he thought of as family; cousins; and granddogs, Verzi and Merle.
Bill graduated from Lafayette High School in 1961 and Northwest Missouri State University, and was employed by American Family Mutual Insurance Company for 39 years.
He spent many happy hours on a ballpark bench being a very proud Grandpa, watching softball and baseball. Bill enjoyed golfing with his many buddies at Moila.
As a member of a small group at Brookdale Presbyterian Church, he enjoyed sharing God’s love and support. His church family was an important part of his life.
A special thank you to all who helped us: Mosaic Life Care Hospice, many friends and family.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Moila Shrine Temple Transportation Fund, Brookdale Presbyterian Church, or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.