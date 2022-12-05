Billy Dale Brown

Billy Brown 75, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at his home. He was born April 18, 1947 in St. Joseph. Billy was everyone's friend, and the neighborhood grandpa. Born to Hubert Brown and Lola Mae (Sisk) Brown, the youngest of nine children, was often cared for by his older sister Janet. At 14, Billy left school to enter the workforce, and later completed his GED so he could join the Army. He worked at Quaker Oats, where he made many lifelong friends and whistled at Janice Jenkins who lived across the street. Billy and Janice were married in July 1981; they welcomed two children, Amanda & Gregg. He worked hard to give them a good life.
Billy was fun-loving and uncommonly warm - the life of the party, who spent most of his time asking other people about themselves. Billy is reunited in death with his wife Janice, his parents, his eight siblings, Janice's parents, in-laws, Darren and David, and friends Bud and Butch. Celebrating his life are his best friend Ron, neighbors Shelli and John; adult children Gregg and his wife Kelley, Amanda and her partner Jim; grandchildren, Sagan, Iris, Owen, and Mabel; in-laws: Julie, Doug, Jill, Jodi, Dustin, and Jennifer; stepmom-in-law, Betty, stepbrother-in-law, Daniel; a ton of nieces and nephews; all his coworkers; and everyone on Oscar Street…along with anyone who ever met him on a park bench or in line at the grocery store. Billy was a Christian and loved Gospel music. A visitation is planned Friday, November 25th from 6:00pm - 8:00pm; a memorial service will be held Saturday, November 26th at 10:00am. The interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, MO. Online condolence, obituary and livestream www.ruppfuneral.com