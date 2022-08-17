Billy P. Beattie, 89, of Savannah, MO, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Billy was born November 29, 1932, on the family farm in Savannah to Paulette and Lillian (Glenn) Beattie. He was united in marriage with Kay (Sandusky) Beattie on December 14, 1958.
Billy graduated from Savannah High School and graduated from the University of Missouri (MU), Columbia, MO. He was a member of ROTC and Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity at MU.
Billy was a veteran of the Naval Air Force and the Army Reserves. After the military he returned to the family farm. Here he and Kay raised their children Sherry and Steve. He served on the boards of directors for Andrew County Mutual Insurance¸ A.S.C.S., and Andrew County Water District #2. His love was family, farming, and all sports. He especially enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals and Blues, The KC CHIEFS, and all Missouri Tiger sports. He was a member of the Savannah United Methodist Church where he served on numerous volunteer committees.
He is survived by his wife, Kay; daughter, Sherry Tunks (Martin) and son¸ Steve Beattie; 4 grandsons, Tyler Tunks, Andrew (Ashley) Tunks¸ Mitchell (Maddie) Tunks and Austin Beattie. 5 great-grand children: Olivia, Charlotte, Benjamin, Boston, a Baby Girl on the Way; and extended family.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Bob Beattie
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Savannah United Methodist Church or Ascera Hospice Care
Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. Military Honors will follow at our chapel. Visitation 1 hour prior at 1:00 PM at the Savannah Chapel.