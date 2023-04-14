Blaine A. Wells
1986-2023
Blaine A. Wells, 36, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
He was born October 17, 1986 in St. Joseph to Shawn and April Wells. A graduate of Central High School, Blaine lived all of his life in St. Joseph.
Blaine worked at Ag Processing Inc. in the refinery department.
He was preceded in death by his father, Shawn; and grandparents, Lewis R. Hughes, Nancy C. Hughes, Beverly Blaine Wells and Ruth (Settle) Wells McQueen.
Survivors include his mother, April; sister, Erin Cassity (Charles); nephew and nieces, Jackson, Lainey and Hadley Cassity; and uncle, Brent Wiest.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.