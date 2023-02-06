Bob A. Blizzard
1939-2023
Bob A. Blizzard, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023.
He was born February 21, 1939 to Harry and Nellie (Ferguson) Blizzard in St. Joseph, Missouri.
He married Shirley Marie Hunt June 24, 1983 and they were married almost 40 years.
Bob worked for Mead for 32 years when he retired. He also served in the U.S. Army.
He was a member of Moose Lodge where he served as the Governor and past Governor and Eagles Lodge as President. He was also a member of the American Legion.
Bob enjoyed watching the Mustangs and St. Louis Cardinal baseball games.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Debbie Blizzard and Clara Blizzard; son, Bobby Blizzard, Jr.; sister, Carol Williams; brother, Butch Blizzard.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Blizzard; sons, Robert Blizzard (C.J.) and Tim Blizzard (LeeAnn); daughters, Susan Davis (Rodney) and Bobbie Jean Dunn (James); stepson, Gerald Terry; stepdaughter, Rose Ellington (Gary) and Dianna Winkey (David); several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Leavenworth National Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial gifts to be sent to the Disabled American Veterans. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.