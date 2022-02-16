Bob Pryor, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Fillmore, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
He was born July 28, 1929, in Andrew County, Missouri to Joe and Lona (Burns) Pryor.
Bob married Bonita Grace Bauman January 17, 1953. She preceded him in death November 13, 2021, after 68 years of marriage.
Bob proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He owned and operated with his wife, Bonita, Bob and Bonita’s Café and Bob’s Phillips 66. He later worked as an independent dump truck contractor and at Fender Trucking.
If you knew Bob, then you know he never kept still for too long. He loved the lake life, boating and spending time with friends. He had a love of music and dancing, especially the jitterbug in his younger years. Bob was also a car enthusiast and had an obsession with buying and selling cars. He basically brought the fun to ordinary events, even work.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; brother, Billy Joe “BJ” Pryor; sister, Dora Elizabeth “Aunt Sis” Ramsey.
He is survived by children, Terry “T” Pryor (Susan), Tracy Saverino (Todd); granddaughter, Morgan Schnurr (Michael); great-grandchildren, Hadley and Charlie Schnurr; brother, Rex Pryor (Fredia); step-granddaughter, Jessie Mead; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Fillmore Cemetery, Fillmore, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the DAV or donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.