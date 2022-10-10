Bonnie Ann Bates
1936-2022
Maysville, Missouri…Bonnie Ann Bates, daughter of Bessie and Charles Binning, was born May 15, 1936 in Spencer, Iowa. When Bonnie was 8, her mother, Bessie, passed away suddenly and Bonnie moved to Emmetsburg, Iowa to live with her grandmother, Alice Johnson. It was in Emmetsburg that she met Lloyd Bates, and on June 29, 1953, Bonnie was united in marriage to Lloyd Bates in Jackson County, Minnesota. Bonnie and Lloyd were blessed with four children.
In the 1970’s Bonnie worked outside the home for a short period of time for Berkley and Company. In the 1980’s Bonnie and Lloyd moved to a dairy farm just outside of Maysville, Missouri. Bonnie farmed right along with Lloyd and she was never afraid of hard work. Bonnie was always ready to go to garage sales, going out to eat or playing cards. She also loved having her family around, especially when her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren visited her.
Bonnie was a faithful member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Maysville, Missouri until her health began to fail.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Bessie and Charles Binning; her husband, Lloyd Bates; brother, Dale Binning; and daughter, Susan Knudson.
She is survived by her brother, Ronald (Donna) Binning of Hampton, Virginia; sister, Janette of Minnesota; her children, Lloyd (Marie) Bates Jr. of Gallatin, MO, Jon (Jolene) Bates of Maysville, MO, Joy (Robert) Coleman of Claremore, OK; son-in-law, Mike (Liz) Knudson of Emmetsburg, IA; ten grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
The family of Bonnie Bates would like to thank Mindi Jo Carter (Hospice Care), Jolene Bates, Amy McCrary, Brenda DeMoss, and Becca Gripka for their amazing and outstanding care they gave to our mother.
Rosary by Father Tom Ludwig and Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, with burial immediately following at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.