Bonnie Belle Hall

On the morning of December 31st, 2022 Bonnie B. Hall of St. Joseph MO. passed away at the age of 97.
Bonnie was born to George and Viola Hoyt Raines on December 30th, 1925.
She married Onsby (Bud) Hall on October 18, 1944. Together, they raised two children, daughter, Janice and son George.
Bonnie was a member of the First Baptist Church and the Dorcas Sunday School class of St. Joseph MO.
She was a large supporter of SBU Redford School of Theology and had a plaque dedicated to her. She supported the mission of the God's Mountain Ministries by volunteering her time in the summer.
She provided childcare for several families when she lived in Savannah, creating lifelong, cherished relationships. She and Bud remembered all of them at Christmas with handmade gifts or Christmas ornaments.
She enjoyed cross stitch embroidery, decorating cakes, card games and she was the Vice President of the Green Dragon Mahjong Club.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband Bud, daughter Janice and son George. Brothers, Leroy, Frank, Oral, Glenn, Ralph, George Jr., and Charles. Sisters, Bertha, Lottie, and Dorothy.
She is survived by sister Ethel Boyles, honorary grandson Jeremy Howe, several nieces and nephews, and a host of devoted and loving friends.
Funeral service; 10 AM, Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. Interment; Savannah Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening 5:30-7:30 PM also at our chapel.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to God's Mountain in Rushville MO. or Missouri Baptist Children's Home, of Bridgeton MO.