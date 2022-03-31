Bonnie Jacobs, 88, of Leavenworth, Kansas, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022 in Leavenworth, KS. She was born October 27, 1933 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Nina and Walter Salsbury. She attended the Fulton School for the Deaf. In 1951 she married Harold Jacobs. Bonnie enjoyed playing with her dogs, working puzzles, crocheting, and she loved her snacks. She also enjoyed her time working with MERIL. Bonnie was preceded in death by husband, Harold Jacobs Sr. in 1993, her parents, daughter, JoAnn Johnson, brothers, Fred and Sterling Burwell, and sister, Lula Grossman. Survivors include: children, Linda Hankins of St. Joseph, Connie Briscoe of St. Joseph, Harold Jacobs, Jr. of St. Joseph, and Ellen (Johnny) Garcia of Leavenworth, KS, sister, Carol Diamond of St. Joseph, 18 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.