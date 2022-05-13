Bonnie Jean Keller Rodekopf, 98, Independence, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022.
On July 11, 1923 she was born in St. Joseph, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Robert Keller; second husband, William Rodekopf; and son, Terry Keller.
She is survived by son, Steven Keller (Mary); granddaughter, Sirena Knight (Larry); and grandson, Jacob Keller (Jeana).
Graveside Services and Interment 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The procession will leave from Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.