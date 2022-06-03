Bonnie Mae (Boyer) Downing 87, of DeKalb, Missouri, went to be one of God's special angels on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 23, 1934 in Halls, MO, daughter of the late Myrtle (Matthews) and Archie Boyer. She graduated from DeKalb High School, and she was a homemaker. Oh her many talents; she was known for her cooking, and if you were lucky enough to eat her pies, you never forgot that first taste! From her chicken and homemade noodles, to her wonderful family meals. When it was family reunion day, we would have to help her and dad unload the car because not only the trunk was full, but also the back seat. Between her and aunt Lula Belle, they had enough for the whole town. Her sewing for her daughters clothes, dresses for weddings, to her later joy of quilting. She was a very, very strong member of the Immanuel Baptist Church in St. Joseph. She held many roles at the church, but most importantly the very dear friends she carried close to her heart. Bonnie married the love of her life and best friend Tom Downing on April 3, 1952, they shared 68 years of marriage together, to this union they brought four children. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Tom in (February 2020), daughter, Teresa Scott (November 2020), brother, Alva Lee Boyer, sisters, Margaret Ashlock and Roberta "Sis" Horseman, and sister & brother in law, who were like siblings, Lula Belle and Jimmy Matthews. Survivors include: daughters, Lisa (Allen) Anders, De Kalb, MO, and Lori (Brian) Stickler, Oregon, MO, son, Thomas (Renee) Downing, St. Joseph, MO, son-in-law, Charlie Scott, De Kalb, MO, the most important part of her life her grandchildren, Cameron (Emily) Stickler, Emily (Josh) Pittman, Addie (Cody) Stoll, Chase Scott, Josh (Jessica) Downing, and J.D. Downing, then the ones that did absolutely nothing wrong were her great grandchildren, Colin, Miles, Logan, Emily, Remmington, Charlie, Kenny & Wyatt, brothers, Bob (Fannie) Boyer, and Pat (Rita) Boyer, sisters, Mildred Chenoweth, Pam Ranney, and Lona Arnold, and sisters in law, Joyce Boyer and Rosie Downing, as well as many loving nieces and nephews, and numerous friends and family.
Funeral services and public live stream: 10:00 am, Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Reverend Bob Day officiating. The family will receive friends from 5- 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery DeKalb. Memorials are requested to the Immanuel Baptist Church.