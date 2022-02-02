Cameron, MO- Bradley David Hahn, 54, of Cameron, passed away January 24, 2022. Brad was born April 12, 1967 to Harry and Wanda C. (Barnard) Hahn in St. Joseph, MO.
He was a 1985 graduate of Cameron High School.
Brad is survived by: 3 sons, Austin Hahn (Kayla Boyer), Cameron, MO, Alex Hahn, Turney, MO, Aaron Hahn (Melissa Gray) Mary Esther, FL; mother, Wanda Hahn, Osborn, MO; brother, Alan Hahn, Cameron, MO; 5 grandchildren Hunter, Harlow, Brooklyn, Alaina, Arianna; cousins.
Services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday February 2, 2022 at the First Christian Church, Cameron, MO. Visitation 1:00 – 2:00 PM prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to help with funeral expense.
For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.