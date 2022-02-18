Bradley Owen Ball 64, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, MO. He was born April 7, 1957 to Robert "Kenny" and Murl Ball. Bradley was very involved with Special Olympics in Bowling, Dancing, and Basketball. He had many friends with his Special Olympic community and King Hill Christian Church, where he was a lifelong member. Bradley loved his Church and the Lord. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Bert Allen Ball, Niece, Jane Pryor, and great-nephew, Jamie Simmons. Survivors include: brother, Robert Ball, sister, Barbara "Babs" (Jack) Jennings, and William (Darlene) Ball, 6 nephews, 1 niece, 7 great-nieces, 4 great nephews, 4 great-great nieces, and 6 great-great nephews. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, with Pastor Skip Crisp officiating. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will take place in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Gower, Mo. Memorials are suggested to King Hill Christian Church.
