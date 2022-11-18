Brandy Lynn (Sonderegger) Beardsley

Brandy L. Sonderegger, 46, of rural Amity, Mo., passed into the arms of the angels in the wee hours of Sunday morning, November 13, 2022 at K.U. Medical Center.
A Celebration of Brandy’s Life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will follow at Oak Cemetery. Brandy has been cremated under the direction of Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville.
Brandy was born in Cameron, Missouri to William A. “Billy” and Sherrie L. (Forsythe) Sonderegger on December 16. 1975. On July 5, 1998 she married David Paul Beardsley in Omaha, Nebraska.
Brandy earned a Masters Degree in Education and Criminal Justice. She served in Family Guidance and Social Work as a Community Support Specialist.
She loved her children and family unfailingly and enjoyed fishing. One of her favorite sayings was: “cherish every moment you have, because your next breath could be your last “
Brandy is survived by her husband, David P. Beardsley of the home, children, William David Beardsley, Cameron Dakota Beardsley, and Jazmine Aloysia Beardsley, brother, Scott William Sonderegger, of St. Joseph, Mo., parents, William and Sherrie Sonderegger, of Amity, Mo.,many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and a multitude of friends.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents and two uncles.
Memorials in Brandy’s honor may be made to the Transverse Mileitus Research in care of Turner Family Funeral Home, Box 350, Maysville, Mo. 64469