Brayden Gage Hendrix 17, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born January 1, 2005 in St. Joseph, MO. He liked to play video games, and he was an avid basketball fan. Brayden was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Lisa Ann Jagodzinski-Palmer, paternal grandmother, Patricia Hendrix, and paternal grandfather, Floyd Duane Hendrix. Survivors include: mother, Samantha Jagodzinski, father, William Hendrix, brothers, Dayton and Kaiden Hendrix, sister, Jersee Jagodzinski, and brother, Bentlee Jagodinzski, maternal grandfather, Jimmy Jagodzinski, and his girlfriend, Chaos Powers.
Funeral services and public livestream: 10:00 am, Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5-8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Brayden Hendrix Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home or the online funeral fund found on his obituary. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.