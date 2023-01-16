Brenda Kay Howard
Clearmont, MO.
We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear mother, wife, mammy and friend, Brenda Kay Howard. Brenda passed away on January 12, 2023 at the age of 65 while surrounded by her loving family. Brenda was born on July 9, 1957 in Shenandoah, Iowa to Lowell and Liva Weland. She was raised in Elmo, Missouri and attended elementary and high school at West Nodaway. After graduation, Brenda adventured to Kansas City where she studied to become a dental assistant. She then worked in Maryville, Missouri with dentists, Dr. Long and Dr. Parman. Brenda met and married the love of her life, Ron Howard and the two united in marriage on September 4, 1976. They moved to a farm in Clearmont, Missouri in 1977 where they resided until her death. The couple raised 4 children, Amy Howard, Carrie Livengood, Stacy Ragusa and Eric Howard.
Brenda’s children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was often seen within the community attending her grandchildren’s events. She was a kind, caring and gentle soul with a smile that could light up the room. She gave the best hugs, grew the finest tomatoes in northwest Missouri and made the most amazing reuben sandwiches and raspberry custard pie. She enjoyed helping Ron and Eric around the farm and always kept them well fed. She operated Farmers Mutual Insurance Company out of their home for 18 years. She always had a German Shepard by her side. She and Ron enjoyed long road trip vacations together.Brenda is survived by her husband, Ron Howard, her children, Amy Howard, Carrie (Curt) Livengood, Stacy (Dave) Ragusa and Eric (Kadie) Howard, her mother, Liva Weland, her sister, Teresa Weland, her brother, Lynn (Jana) Weland, her brother-in-law, Randy (Melissa) Howard, her sister-in-law, Judy (Danie) Strough and her many grandchildren, Pia and Lila Willms, Parker, Annalee, Layla Livengood, Dylan, Preston and Colin Ragusa, and Kenzi, Shaydee, and Laikyn Howard, as well as multiple nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Lowell Weland, mother-in-law, Harriet Howard, father-in-law, Junior Howard, her brother, Alan Weland, her grandparents, Lawrence and Dorothy Graham and Laurence and Verlee Weland, her granddaughter, Jayden Howard and her nephew, Curtis Dawson
The celebration of life will be held at Bram Funeral Home in Maryville, Missouri on Monday, January 16, 2023. The visitation will be at 1:00 pm with the service to follow at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, Brenda’s wish was for those who are able instead make a donation to Briley’s Heart Cart at Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska or to the Clearmont Community Club.
Children’s Hospital and Medical Center
Nicole Walker
C/o Briley’s Heart Cart
8200 Dodge Street
Omaha, NE 68114-4113
