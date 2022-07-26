Brian C. Boulting, 53, entered into the Kingdom of Jesus Christ on Saturday, June 18, 2022 to begin his Eternal life in a perfect body, walking and rejoicing with our Lord and his family on those gilded paths that we can only dream of.
Brian Chester was born January 24, 1969 in St Joseph, MO. He was the second child and only son of Delbert and Wanda (Graham) Boulting. Brian was robbed of a normal life upon entering this world and at age two was diagnosed with profound mental retardation (the term at the time) and severe seizure disorder. The storm in Brian’s brain was constant. Even though he never experienced a day without suffering, he persevered decades beyond the age his parents
were told he would pass, with a courage that many saw and truly, few possess. He was a beautiful spirit who loved with the most honest heart one could imagine. If Brian smiled or laughed when he saw you, you knew he truly loved you. You never had to guess where you stood with Brian. His life of disability developed in him strong instincts of survival. It was his way or the highway and if he didn’t want to do something, it wasn’t going to happen easily. Like many men, sometimes the way to his heart was through his stomach and this often proved to be a way to get him to agree with what was asked of him.
Brian loved country music, especially Alan Jackson and George Strait. He loved watching classic TV shows, kid shows and more. He was non verbal for most of his life but the things he
did say will live on in the lives of those who knew him. He loved his Crocs, playing catch with his beach balls, the sunshine and a good meal. Family was everything to Brian and he loved
visits from them. He also loved the ladies who took great care of him over the years.
Brian attended UCP and Helen Davis State School. He received a diploma from Rolling Meadow School in Higginsville, Missouri as a teenager.
Throughout his life he required constant care and for most of his life was blessed to receive that at home with his mother, Wanda. She was Brian’s biggest advocate and best friend. For the last 16 years his wonderful stepfather, Norman, joined her in that role.
Strength bestowed by the Lord sustained Brian and his family throughout his life, and He graciously and tenderly upheld those gathered as he beckoned Brian Home. His mother sang hymns to him and prayed over him all of his life, and did so as he crossed over.
Through the heartache we cling to the hope that is in Jesus Christ and our joy at one day being reunited with him. Though it's hard to let him go, we know that all the things he was denied in this life, all the precious things we always wanted for him are finally his, as God promised, forever.
Brian was preceded in death by his father, Delbert "Woody" Boulting,
grandparents Chester and Ruby Boulting and Marvin and Juna Graham. aunt Peggy James, brother in law John Edmondson, two great nephews, Declan and Ronan Edmondson.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Wanda and Norman Hoffman, sister
Lisa Edmondson (Keith Campbell), brother Sean Barnett (Jean), three nephews,
two nieces, three great nephews and one great niece, six cousins, one aunt, two uncles, and his caregivers who were like family.
We thank all of you who have supported us and Brian over the years as there are too many names to mention.
We will always cherish and honor our Brian.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 11:30 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery in Albany, MO.