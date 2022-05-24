Bruce Eugene Woodward, 65, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Mosaic Medical Center, Maryville.
Bruce was born in El Paso, TX, on October 22, 1956, to Warren and Mary Lou (Chaon) Woodward, they preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his son, Nathan Woodward in 2016, his 2 brothers, Alan and Craig Woodward, and his step father, Lee Heins.
Bruce had lived in Maryville for over 40 years. He had also lived in Sidney, NE, and in California. He had his bachelors in science degree in Conservation and Wildlife, from Northwest Missouri State University. He worked in the maintenance department at Northwest.
He liked to hunt artifacts, bird watching, and anything to do with nature. He enjoyed all kinds of music, and to spent time with his grandkids. He also liked making walking sticks.
Bruce is survived by 2 sons, Ryan (Kristin) Woodward, Austin, TX, and Travis (Sarah) Woodward Kansas City, MO, his daughter in law, Leah Gard, of Maryville, MO, and 8 grandchildren.
Bruce's body has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.
Graveside services and burial will at 10:00 AM, Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, MO.