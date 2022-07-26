Bryan Keith Norris 50, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022 in St. Joseph. He was born August 15, 1971 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Sharon & Lee Norris. He loved spending time with his family and friends, enjoyed going on bike rides and nature walks, and working on models. He was always known to do anything he could to help someone in need. He will be sadly missed by all. Bryan was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Cherri Ann Edwards. Survivors include children; Bryan Jr, Elizabeth, Sara, Samantha, Jacob, and Ashle, siblings; Michael (Johnna) Norris, Tammy (Bill) Terry, Randy Norris, and 1/2 sisters, Virginia and Angie. A Celebration of Life will be held at Mike and Johnna Norris' house 1612 Faraon, St. Joseph, MO on Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 3-5:00 pm. Memorials are requested to the Bryan K. Norris Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
