Calvin Perry Tumlinson Jr. 70, of Cameron, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, MO, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022 in the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron, MO. He was born July 3, 1951 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Bertha "Teddy Virginia" and Calvin Tumlinson Sr. He served in the United States Army, and he was an over the road truck driver for Markt Truck Line. He enjoyed working on cars, trucks, classic cars, always trying to make them go faster, and he played fast pitch softball for Dave Polsky. He enjoyed being an over road truck driver, and traveling the world, his CB handle was the Flying Fox, but most of all he loved his family. Calvin was preceded in death by wife, Mary Tumlinson, parents, sisters, Helen Chirila, Virginia Markt, Billy Sue Norman, Leona Rudolph, Rebecca Stamper, and Dora Bell Emberry. Survivors include, daughter: Shelly (Stephen) Gibson, Cosby, MO, grandson, Tyler (Alyssa) Gibson, granddaughter, Tiffany (Joel) White, great grandchildren, Llewyn and Leonard Gibson, and Kendi White. The family will receive friends from 12-2 PM Monday, with funeral services and public livestream starting at 2:00 PM Monday, March 14, 2022 at the Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt Nauman officiating. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, full military honors under the auspices of the Missouri Funeral Honors program.
